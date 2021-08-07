Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,916 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $48,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The company has a market cap of $346.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

