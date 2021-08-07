Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,741 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in MetLife were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after buying an additional 413,863 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,175,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

