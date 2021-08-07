Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $63,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 93,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 29,078 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,784,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 126,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 33,583,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.