Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $18.96 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $66.50. 2,850,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

