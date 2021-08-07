Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $120,527,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

