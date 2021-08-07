Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.07.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.60. 852,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,762 shares of company stock worth $16,482,209. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,882.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

