Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Amit Mathradas Sells 4,428 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Amit Mathradas sold 3,398 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86.

AVLR stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

