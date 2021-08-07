Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Amit Mathradas Sells 4,428 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Amit Mathradas sold 3,398 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86.
AVLR stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
