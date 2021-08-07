AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

AUTO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 384,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,940. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

