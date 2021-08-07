Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) & Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yara International ASA and Auto Trader Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 3 6 4 0 2.08 Auto Trader Group 1 5 5 0 2.36

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Auto Trader Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $11.73 billion 1.09 $690.00 million $1.54 16.29 Auto Trader Group $343.81 million 25.41 $167.20 million $0.04 56.50

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group. Yara International ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Trader Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Yara International ASA has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 8.68% 12.39% 6.20% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Auto Trader Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions. The Industrial segment includes developing and selling chemical products and industrial gases to non-fertilizer market segments. The Production segment involves in the manufacturing plants producing ammonia and finished fertilizer, and industrial products. The Supply Chain segment engages in a global function responsible for optimization of energy, raw materials and third party sourcing, as well as logistics and customer service centers. The Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

