Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.46 ($88.77).

NDA traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during trading on Friday, reaching €76.60 ($90.12). 398,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52 week high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

