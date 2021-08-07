Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 11,623,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

