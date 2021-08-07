Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Buys $23,900.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $23,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $2.49 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

