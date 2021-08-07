Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.94

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 17946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.35.
In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $1,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.