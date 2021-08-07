Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.94

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 17946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $468.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $1,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

