Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0017 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $667,530.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00129174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00157403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.55 or 1.00075352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.36 or 0.00807067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

