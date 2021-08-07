Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AAWW traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. 423,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

