Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Raised to $98.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.21. Atkore has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

