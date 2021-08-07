Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. 2,031,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,839. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

ATNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

