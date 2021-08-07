Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%.

ATNX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,839. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

