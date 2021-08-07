Athene (NYSE:ATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.64 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 759,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,703. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

