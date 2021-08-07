Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.80. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 1,034,887 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$403.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$211.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.2837838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

