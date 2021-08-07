Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%.

NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,919. Atento has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $394.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

