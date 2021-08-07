ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading Down 1.9%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) shares traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 67,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 26,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $893,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $846,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.