Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASUR stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

