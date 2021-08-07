Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Shares of Astronics stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 266,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $481.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

