Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,319. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.07.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Astec Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astec Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.