Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Assertio stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,219. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Assertio by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

