Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

ASMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,352. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

