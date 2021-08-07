Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. 3,023,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

