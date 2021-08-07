Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,929,215. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,902 shares of company stock worth $2,831,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

