Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $182.86. 399,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,157. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $203.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

