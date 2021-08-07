Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.11 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,328,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

