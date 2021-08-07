Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 262 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

SQ stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.10. 9,490,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,402. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

