Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 603 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

QCOM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

