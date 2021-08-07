Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 227 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $45,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $283.20. 1,416,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

