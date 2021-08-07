AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Hits $2.00 (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.45 or 0.00854889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041017 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

