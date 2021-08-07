Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%.

ARVN stock traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,881. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.40.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

