Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

