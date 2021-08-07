Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ARLO stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $486.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

