Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.19)-($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 992,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $486.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

