Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Shares Up 0.2%

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. 7,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 70,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

