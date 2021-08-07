Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 930,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,766. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.32). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,767,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

