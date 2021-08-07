Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. 930,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.75. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

