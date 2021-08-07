Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

MAIN opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

