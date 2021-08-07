Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.