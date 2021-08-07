Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 73,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,551. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.08. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97.

Get Aravive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.