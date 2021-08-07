Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

AQMS stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

