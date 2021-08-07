AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,237 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,498.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP opened at $96.39 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.