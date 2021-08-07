AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 66,488 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66,488 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Orion Energy Systems worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OESX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

