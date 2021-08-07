AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,483 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 9.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $421,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,201. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $85.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 202.43 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.