AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 52.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GHL stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 77.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

